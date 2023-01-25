...Assures of Police, DSS and Military’s Preparedness

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Ambassador Tukur Yusufu Buratai, a former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff has said that attacks and killings have come down by about 48% in Nigeria which also takes Nigeria out of the list of nations with highest security challenges and terrorism.

He said nothing will stop the conduct of 2023 elections in Nigeria and called the bluff of those threatening to cause disharmony.

The former Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, allayed the fear of any possible breakdown of law and order in Nigeria during and after the general elections which begin February 25, in an interactive session with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by journalists.

Comnenting on security, Buratai said that

“the issue of security in Nigeria, especially during the election period, I am quite aware that the security agencies will make sure elections hold nationwide and we have the assurances especially from the Police, DSS and the Army where the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS)Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya had earlier assured Nigerians of the Army’s readiness to provide security.”

“For the terrorist activities of the IPOB in the South East, even though they used to strike but most of their threats are empty. They just want to instill fear in the State and the citizens.I am also sure the security forces will not allow them go unchecked during the forthcoming election.”

“If you look at the security challenges in the North, the security agencies will also provide maximum security for the safety of the electorate to be able to come out and vote peacefully,” he said.

Speaking on ISWAP and Boko Haram, the former Amy boss said “I don’t know how the BBC carried out their investigation on the level of insecurity in Nigeria but we did our internal investigation which also, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) shows security in Nigeria has improved significantly.”

“Attacks and killings have come down by about 48% which also takes Nigeria out of the list of nations with highest security challenges and terrorism.”

“ISWAP and Boko Haram’s aim have been defeated, even though I see the two as same terrorist organization but their activities have been drastically defeated and they pose no threat to the State,” he claimed.

Recall that Lt.Gen Buratai dealt decisively with the Boko Haram insurgents during his tenure as Chief of Army Staff, and had held several military positions in Nigeria before he was retired and appointed Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic by the Federal Government.