Mr Zubair Umar, Director-General of the Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State re-election bid said that electorate in the north would vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu as it did for Moshood Abiola in the 1993 election.

Umar said this on Wednesday when Yahaya paid homage to Alhaji Muhammadu Hamza, the Emir of Nafada, in Nafada Local Government Area of the state.

He said that over the years the north had shown commitment to the unity of the country by voting candidates of southern extration to win elections through the ballot.

According to him, the electorate in the north believes in justice and equity just as APC, hence supporting a shift of the presidency to the south will eventually lead to the democratic emergence of Tinubu.

Umar said he was confident that the way the north unanimously voted for Abiola in the 1993 and Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, would be replicated for Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

According to him, the electorate in the north will vote for Tinubu in the spirit of justice and equity.

“Tinubu has protected all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion and ethnicity by carrying everyone along when he was governor of Lagos State.

“He is not a tribalistic or ethno-religious kind of person but a leader that prioritises competence and capacity.

“This is the reason he appointed different persons from any part of the country to do the job under his leadership as the then governor of Lagos State,” he said.

Umar, who is also the Gombe State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said he was optimistic that Tinubu would protect the interests of all Nigerians, carry everyone along and harness the best hands to do the job.

He urged the electorate to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for APC candidates in the forthcoming election.

On his part, Hamza advised politicians to embrace peace and admonished the youths to eschew violence