A group, known as Northern Democratic Movement for Good Governance (NDMG) has called on patriotic Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion to rally around the candidature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to become the president in order to rescue Nigeria from the present state of stagnation.

Specifically, the group praised the heroic decision of a popular social critic and former Tinubu’s Presidential campaign director, Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, for ditching the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Friday by the Coordinator of the group, Mallam Danladi Bashir Abu, NDMG urged all Nigerians to consider the need to enthrone competence over narrow and parochial interest in their choice of a new leader for the country.

According to Abu, in the statement made available to newsmen, he urged those still rooting for Tinubu to lead the country to have a rethink.

“We hail the patriotic decision of Hajia Najaatu Mohammed for not only speaking up on the true state of health of Bola Tinubu. We also commend her for taking that bold step of ditching Tinubu and his party.

“Her action is a patriotic move that must be lauded by all and sundry, especially those who have the love of the country at heart.

“While commending her though, we are also calling on those still at the other end to see the need to rescue Nigeria from the current maladministration that is currently plaguing it and join the Atiku train.” The group wrote.

The group added that what the country needs at this time is a mentally and physically fit leader to steer it away from its current path of underdevelopment.