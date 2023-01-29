By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nollywood stars under the umbrella of the Connecting Grassroots Initiative (CGI) have taken their campaign mandates for the Presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettim and re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Obafemi Hamzat at the coming election, come 25th of February and 15th of March, 2023 respectively to various parts of Lagos.

The creatives numbering over 100 have embarked on a door to door campaign strategy that would compliment the efforts of the party at the grassroot levels and win more votes for the APC candidates.

CGI members have been to Oshodi, Mushin, Ikeja, Shomolu, Ajeromi-Ifelodun , Bariga , Apapa , Maryland, Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu and Epe local government areas

Speaking on the need to engage the masses towards the election; CGI spokesperson; Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola disclosed that there was need to physically engage Lagosians to know that their PVC is their ticket to bring on board the right leaders in person of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and re-election of Babajide Sanwolu.

It is pertinent to note that CGI members will be going to all local governments and LCDAs in Lagos before the general election.

CGI is powered by Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya.