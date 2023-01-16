Meet Nosa Agbonifo Obaseki, a Nigerian born, Canadian based nollywood actor, philanthropist and producer, as he tells us about his background, upcoming projects and latest movie production.

Can you tell us a little about yourself?



My name is Nosa Agbonifo Obaseki, I am an actor and a School Based Monitor with the Toronto District School Board.

What motivated you to go into film production?



It all happened around 1998 when I was just a young stubborn boy living in Benin City, Edo State. I was just giving my dad a hard time, so he had to phone my elder brother Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki to come get me. One beautiful morning I was still sleeping. He just came with his driver and told me to pack my bags, that we are going to Lagos. Getting to Lagos I saw the likes of Richard Mofe Damijo, Ann Njemanze, Stella Damasus, Norbert Young and some other wonderful actors in my brother’s office, and they were preparing for a stage play titled “AZAGIDI”. So, I found myself going to their rehearsals and watching them do their thing. One of the actors playing a soldier role had a fight with one of the dancers, so he was told to leave. So, on our way home I told my elder sis that I can play that role, if only my big bro will allow me. So, in the morning on our way to the office my big brother told me to join the team. That was how I started acting on stage, though I was scared at first, but after a few rehearsals I was confident.

Can you tell us a little about your movie “When Love Hurts”?



The movie was shot in Nigeria and North America. Produced by Isoken Ibie and Patience Okhuofu. Directed by Kabat Eseosa Egbon and Patience Okhuofu. It’s a movie that talks more about mental illness and Domestic Violence. So many people go through a lot mentally but really don’t know how to deal with it. The movie centered on people dealing with mental health issues and gave us a clue on how to deal with it. So far, the movie has been screened in Toronto, Mississauga, Ottawa in Canada and New Jersey, USA. Movie will be in Houston, Texas in April and will be going to other cities before the summer.

How do you balance your fulltime job and your film career?



It’s not been easy doing both, but I thank God for the strength he gave me. I also take advantage anytime we are on summer or Christmas break. That’s when I normally go for movie shoots.

What are the challenges you face as a filmmaker?



The fact that I’m a black filmmaker who has not yet joined ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) is the national union of professional performers working in recorded media in Canada. Because of my fulltime job, it’s been difficult for me to get more film roles here. So, have been featuring mainly on independent projects.

What are most film makers doing that you think should change?



Most filmmakers don’t like sharing ideas with others. Especially here in Canada, you find filmmakers hiding information from you. I believe if we join hands together, we will do big things here. But the idea of I can do it alone is affecting us here.

I have noticed you are very passionate about promoting anything that has to do with entertainment in Edo State, you went as far as using the hashtag #edototheworld on almost all your posts, why is this so? I am a proud and unapologetically Edo son. If I don’t promote my culture who will? I love to promote and celebrate my people, because without them there’s no Nosa Obaseki. I promote everything entertainment coming from there. I copied that hashtag from a sister and colleague, her name is Patience Omoruyi. She’s a film producer and a content creator. I think he started the trend.

Is there any upcoming project you would like to talk to us about?



Yes, I have few projects coming out soon. Restitution and Exhale, both movies were produced by Deborah Ewedafe films based in Toronto, Canada. Wiccan Girl, shot in Ottawa, Canada and produced by Augustine Odigie, Isoken Ibie, KC Muel and Mr. Ambrose Okundaye and directed by Augustine Odigie. I have movie on Amazon Prime titled Foster Parents, produced by USA based Sierra Leone filmmaker Hawanatu Koroma.

What is the key to success in the entertainment industry?



Good stories, beautiful production, wonderful actors, cinema, and people coming out to see the movies. I believe the rate people are loving movies made by Nigerians has really changed the way people see our films. And, since Netflix started buying into the industry too.

What do you think the government can do to help filmmakers?



They can invest more in the industry. It’s a big industry bringing huge revenue, so they need to support filmmakers by investing more into it. In Canada, the government have a budget of about 400m million dollars for filmmakers. The Nigerian Government can also do that to encourage filmmakers. South Africans have that in their budget as well. I heard the South African Government has a certain amount they give to filmmakers just to support their projects.

What motivates you to keep going?



Several times I have thought of quitting and just focusing on my school job, but I still have few people encouraging me to keep doing what I know how to do best. And sometimes I believe things will change for the better. So, I will keep pushing.

In the next five years, where do you see yourself?



To be a big-time filmmaker. Not just as an actor but as an entertainment promoter in Canada. I and my big friend and colleague at work, Mr. Glasgow are planning to start investing in show promoting. We are going to be involved in Films, music and more. 2023 will surely be a beautiful and a rewarding year for entertainers in Canada and in Nigeria.