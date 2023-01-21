…inaugurates 5.7 km Oru-Awa-Alaporu road

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun has called on residents of Ogun State, who are yet to feel the impact of his administration’s infrastructural development in their areas to be patient, assuring that his government is intensifying efforts to spread more infrastructural amenities to all nooks and crannies of the State in line with the vision of his government.

Abiodun gave the assurance on Friday during the commissioning of 5.7-kilometre Oru-Awa-Ilaporu Road in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the State, as he continued his second term campaign tour in the Council area, described the newly inaugurated road as an important bypass that would boost the socio-economic development of the axis.

Explaining that the commissioning of the road was another testimony of his administration’s drive to open up the state through ease of movement of people, foods and services, he noted that the road is the third to be commissioned in a month within the local government area.

He said: “This will be the third time we will be in this local government to commission road projects. We were here to commission the Igan road in Ago-Iwoye. About five weeks ago, we were at Ijebu-Igbo to commission the Molusi College Road and today we are here to commission the Oru-Awa-Alaporu road.

“This local government area is indeed lucky to have three projects in less than four years. You can recall that this local government did not benefit any project from the past government, but now you have three”, he said.

Enumerating the importance of the road, the governor stressed that the road would serve as a bye-pass to ijebu-Igbo and travellers from the state to Ibadan in Oyo State, stating that the road would also serve as a facilitator of goods and services across the local government.

Admonishing the residents to support his re-election in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy, the governor stated that all the legacy projects are reference points that his second term would bring in more developmental projects to the state.

He also thanked the traditional rulers for their support, noting that all the people-oriented projects executed in the state by his administration were made possible through their cooperation, imploring the residents to be patient as the government was working hard in addressing the high rate of infrastructural decay inherited from the previous administration.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, in his remarks, said the road which was in a deplorable condition, would ease people’s movement within the axis, adding that the road was provided with road furniture such as walkway and streetlight for the security of the residents.

Also speaking, the Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo, appreciated the present administration for extending developmental projects to the local government, calling on the people to support the governor for a second term.