Bishop Matthew Kukah

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, says that no Nigerian should be undecided about the candidates to vote for in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Kukah made this assertion while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Read also: Bishop Kukah, Buhari exchange banters in Aso Rock

According to Kukah, Nigerians should not be undecided considering the abundance of problems facing the country at present.

The Bishop argued that there should be a vigorous battle among Nigerians to overcome cynicism.

He said, “Why would anybody be undecided about hunger? Why would anybody be undecided about insecurity? Why would anybody be undecided over the fact that they don’t seem to know where the next meal is going to come from?

“Why would anybody be undecided over the fact that there are no jobs? Why would anybody be undecided about that? So, there needs to be a vigorous battle to overcome cynicism.”

The cleric advised Nigerians to lower their expectations on political choices, saying that there is no such thing as “the right candidate” in elections, as that might be a projection of one’s emotions.

Kukah noted that the real challenge should be how prepared the people are to engage with the politicians after they have been elected into office. He said this is where civil society, trade unions, town unions, groups, media and religious bodies are needed.

According to him, without engagements, politicians will always take the people for granted. He argued that the Nigerian situation is made worse by the fact that those in power cripple the institutions.

Speaking on the spate of attacks threatening the conduct of the 2023 elections, he said that violence around polls is almost inevitable across Africa, adding that it is the reward in the political system that encourages such occurrences.

Kukah said the automatic change and quality of life of politicians after assuming office make politicians fight to win elections just to reap the rewards attached to it.

“If it is all about service, most politicians canvassing for votes might have been doing something else that gives them better income.”