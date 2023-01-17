The Adamawa State Government says it has not introduced multiple taxes on foodstuffs and livestock, as is being done in other states.

Alhaji Hamman-Adama Njabari, Executive Chairman of the state’s Board of Internal Revenue, made this known during an interview with the Newsmen in Yola on Tuesday.

According to him, the board collects revenue on vehicle particulars, based on the national standard, and was against any illegal charges.

“We only ask drivers to pay for the driver’s license and other relevant particulars,” Njabari said.

He said the sum of N3,000 was the amount being charged per head of cattle being transported out of the state, as against the initial N5,000 that was earlier introduced.

According to the chairman also, the board also collects N150 per bag of grains and other foodstuffs, as against the initial N300.

He explained that the charges were recently reviewed by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri after due consideration.

“The governor reduced the amount as a temporary waiver for taxable livestock and grains, to give succor to the tax payers.

“We also collect tax on hides and skin, and also tax owners of goods being transported, but we do not tax drivers or the vehicles conveying such goods.

He said tax payers should understand that taxes were collected to ensure the provision of critical infrastructure and other social services.

Adamu Mohammed, a truck driver in Yola, confirmed to NAN that the drivers were only asked to pay for their vehicle particulars.