By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has said there is no rift between the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III and Chief Ayiri Emami.

The Ooni who visited the Olu of Warri at his palace on Saturday night spoke at the residence of Chief Ayiri, stressing that God Almighty had raised a king for the Itsekiri nation so all hands should be on the plough for the progress of the Warri kingdom.

He said the Olu was elated when he told him at the palace that he was going to visit Chief Ayiri.

“We all know and I won’t shy away from it, the issue to me is for them to continue to cement the relationship and togetherness and progress of the entire Itsekiri, Iwere people with our new king.

“I just left Ogiame Atuwatse now. And I said I was coming to Ayiri’s place! He was very happy. I will tell you the truth, there is no issue between the two of them. Please quote me, I mean two of them. They are coming out stronger for the betterment of the entire Warri kingdom. And to the glory of God, I am playing my role very well. Ologbotsere ( referring to Chief Ayiri) keep doing what you are doing. You know how to do it. It’s a gift. You don’t want anything to stain your heritage.”

He took time to pray for Chief Ayiri, describing him as one with so much love for the Warri kingdom.

“I don’t go to private houses. God has chosen the King. You love this kingdom more than anything, you have a beautiful heart, which a lot of people may not know. We have seen in several fora.”

“Ologbotsere you will live long. The spirit of our ancestors will continue to bless you. This is bitter kola, Ologbotsere you will leave long. This is Kolanut, it will speak positivity to your life.”

The monarch, lifting a white native chalk, said ” this is Efun, we use to connect to our ancestors. Anywhere you find this you find peace, you find the vision, you find wealth. I touch this and hand it over to you. You will continue to find peace. A lot of abundances you will continue to have in Iwere. May God be with you and protect you.”

The monarch was accompanied by his queen and some persons from his palace.