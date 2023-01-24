A spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode there’s no evidence to back the People’s Democratic Party, PDP drug trafficking claims against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.



Fani-Kayode stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

The former Minister of Aviation, who faulted the PDP for its suit challenging the candidacy of in the February 25th presidential elections, described the claims as baseless.

According to Fani-Kayode, the case is being initiated by the PDP as a smokescreen to deflect from the APC’s own case against the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for alleged corruption.

He said, “This is a simple lie. A fallacious mendacity. Complete falsehood. He [Tinubu] was never convicted. The Americans themselves said that he was not indicted and neither was he convicted.

“Yet, they keep bleating like little children about these things. There’s no basis in reality in it. It’s a very simple thing. For us, this a civic duty.

“We need to be responsible and it is our duty to expose Atiku for what he really is and we will continue to do that. They have tried to respond by bringing all manner of insults, all manner of fake allegations without any credible evidence.

“If you have that kind of evidence, present it before the public and let us see. Then we will consider what you’re saying. So, then stop throwing bricks where you have nothing inside them to carry weight,” he said.

PDP PCC heads to court

Recall that the spokesperson for the PDP campaign council, Kola Ologbodiyan, told newsmen on Monday that the party had approached the courts seeking the Tinubu’s disqualification over allegations bordering on conviction for trafficking narcotics in the United States.

The PDP PCC said it had commenced a legal process to disqualify the APC presidential candidate from contesting the 2023 presidential election.

According to Ologbodiyan, the PDP is asking the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately delist Bola Tinubu as presidential candidate of the APC or any other political party.