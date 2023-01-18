By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Atiku/Lado Campaign Council has again said that the Katsina State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one big family without a splinter group or faction.

It also acknowledged Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema, the immediate past Governor of the state as the leader of PDP in Katsina.

The Director Media, PDP Campaign Council, Katsina State, Alh. Kabir Yusuf Yar’adua disclosed this in a press statement issued to newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday.

As contained in the statement, the Atiku/Lado Campaign Council also recognizes Alhaji Salisu Uli, as the Acting Chairman of Katsina PDP.

The statement reads in part:

“From official records, Salisu Uli was given an Acting State PDP Chairmanship appointment by the National Working Committee. This is in consonance with the PDP Constitution which has always been put into use and accepted by all loyal party members without any complain.

“The Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Sen. Ibrahim Tsauri has said it loud and clear, times without number that former Governor Ibrahim Shema remains the PDP leader in Katsina State.”

“It is in this light that the campaign council is also appreciating the foresight of Governor Shema in spearheading and encouraging Sen. Lado to contest for the PDP gubernatorial election in Katsina State twice; first in 2019 and second in 2023. This is in appreciation of Sen. Yakubu Lado’s sterling qualities and uprightness.

“During the recent PDP campaign visit to Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency, Hon. Salisu Majigiri was duly recognized and his slogan was chanted which translated into showing from his side that it is clearly a revolt without reason. “The position he is contesting for was accorded to him through a waiver.”

While also appreciating the people of Daura Senatorial Zone for the warm reception, support and loyalty exhibited during its campaign rally in the area, the Director Media, Atiku/Lado Campaign Council said:

“No single hitch was recorded with the overwhelming crowd gathered in Sandamu, Baure, Mai adu’a, Zango, Daura and all the other local governments in the area visited.”

Also in the statement, the Katsina PDP campaign council appreciated the organisers of the town hall meeting held in collaboration with Daily Trust Newspaper and other media outlets noting that it gave Sen. Yakubu Lado the opportunity “to interact with the good people of Katsina State, assuring them that if given the chance, he will use his vast experience in governance, legislation as well as business skills to assemble seasoned technocrats in running an open and receptive government for the development of Katsina State.”