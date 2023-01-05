.

The Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Bauchi State, Mr Hussaini Saraki, has said that there is no crisis in the state chapter of the party.

Saraki said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.

He was reacting to the rumour making rounds in some sections of the media in the state.

He said that on the contrary, the party was gaining more ground at the grassroots.

He said that the party remained united and that the various support groups were working harmoniously to ensure the party’s victory in the General Elections.

“We are one party, one people.

“All the support groups are working together.

“No group should be taken for granted on matters concerning every one of us in the state,” Saraki said.

According to him, as a political party, we have members with different views.

“Yes, we have some differences and disagreements but these do not translate to the crisis.

“So, no crisis in LP in Bauchi State. Differences are in human nature,” Saraki further said.

He argued that nobody was undermining the Obi-Datti Movement in the state.

The LP chieftain said: “People peddling the issue of undermining the movement are either sponsors or mischief makers.

“But they would not succeed, the movement is not a joke.

“The Obi-Datti presidency is committed to changing the narrative.

“Peter Obi assures that he will govern with the rule of law. “He means that he will protect the rights of citizens, ensure peace and order, and promote justice.”

Saraki argued Obi had consistently assured Nigerians that, if elected, “he and his vice, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, will run a government that will anchor on the rule of law and accountability”.

He boasted that LP would not only produce the next president but also win other political positions in the country.

“My presidential candidate is the most qualified to do the job.

“And, apart from his qualification, he has the capability, capacity and the will to reclaim Nigeria,” Saraki said.

He urged residents of the state, especially the Obi-Datti supporters, to come out en masse for the January 26 Obi-Datti state-wide rally.

He gave assurance that Obi would be shocked by the massive turnout of supporters he would see in Bauchi.

The LP chairman admonised Nigerians, particularly the electorate, “not to get it wrong this time around.

“Let’s vote for the party with the most credible, competent and capable candidate that will ensure that Nigeria becomes economically prosperous,” Saraki said.