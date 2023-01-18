….Says gov not faced with life-threatening illness

FOLLOWING anxiety over the state of health of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the state government, yesterday, declared that there was no cause for alarm.

There has been growing anxiety over the governor’s health across the state.

But the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in a statement, assured the people of the state and Nigerians that the governor is in good condition.

The statement reads: “We have observed the growing anxiety about the state of health of Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“The good people of the state and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers continued to express concern over the wellness of the Governor, especially since yesterday.

“We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the Governor’s state of health.

“Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortal, has had some health challenges for which he has since received treatment and recuperated speedily.

“Since the Governor is not a superhuman and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is therefore not an unusual one.

“However, contrary to speculations and insinuations making the round, the Governor though frail, is discharging his official functions.

“Mr Governor is not faced with any life-threatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration.

“On January 8, 2023, he was at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House Cathedral, Region 22 Headquarters, Oke-Ijebu, Akure for the Holy Service commemorating the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

“For emphasis, the Governor, who participated in rigorous campaign activities on January 7, couldn’t have been bedridden as widely speculated.

“Moreso, last Friday, Governor Akeredolu still inaugurated a new Refrigerated Van for the use of Meat Dealers in the State. He also received the Melvin Jones Award of the Lions Club International the same day.

“While we appreciate the growing concerns about his wellbeing and indeed, appreciate the outpour of prayers even beyond partisan lines, we urge all persons of goodwill to ignore unfounded insinuations capable of creating any false sense of needless anxiety.

“The Governor will continue to discharge his official duties to the good people of Ondo State in line with the REDEEMED Agenda of his administration while he finds quality time to rest for renewed vigour and strength just like any man in his situation.”