By Emmanuel Okogba

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde better known as Daddy Freeze would rather have people give money to the poor than their wealthy parents as, according to him, there is no blessing attached to it.

He said the blessings for giving to parents only come when the parents are poor and struggling.

Freeze who is the leader of the Free Nation Online Church also said he has never given his mother who is a University Vice Chancellor money.

Taking to Facebook, he wrote: “There is no blessing in giving your rich parents money. The blessing is when you give to the poor. If your parents are struggling then you are blessed when you give them money or assist them. ‘Honor your father & mother’ should not be monetized!”

When urged by a follower to give to his mother even though she is rich, Freeze said she doesn’t need his money and also recounted how his mother once returned money to a politician after the money was dropped for her, with her personal assistant.