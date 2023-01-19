Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to the helicopter crash that killed interior minister Denys Monastyrsky and other government officials in the capital, Kyiv on Wednesday.

Zelensky, while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said, there are “no accidents at war time.”

Initial local media reports said 18 people died, however, the latest updates put the casualties at 14.

Zelensky said the tragedy in which 25 people including children have been hospitalised was a consequence of the war.

The president also used his video address to urge allies to quickly send more weapons before new Russian offensives, BBC said.

“The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill,” Zelensky explained.

The remark was interpreted as a request for Germany to hurry along a delivery of its much-coveted Leopard tanks.

Berlin has reportedly been unwilling to send the vehicles unless the US commits to providing its own Abrams battle tanks. The UK recently pledged to send a number of its own tanks to Kyiv.

The head of the NATO military alliance said at Davos on Wednesday that Ukraine could expect to receive “more support, more advanced support, heavier weapons and more modern weapons”.

Jens Stoltenberg said Nato’s member states would meet on Friday to discuss what military equipment could be sent to Kyiv.

The helicopter crash that occurred near a nursery in Brovary, outside Kyiv, at around 08:30 local time (06:30 GMT) also got a child killed.