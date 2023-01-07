A funfair and new year get-together generally provide sheer delight, but when it has to do with Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, expect the very best.

And so it was the very first day of the New Year at Torotoro Quarters of Ibafo in Ogun state when this New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate hosted party faithful, family, friends, and associates from far and wide at the party.

It was another way of providing an opportunity for all to unwind, given the demanding campaign schedules, especially in the last quarter

As is expected when Ajadi hosts, pleasant things, whatever pleasant you could think of, flowed ceaselessly.

New Year Get Together on the band stands was a retinue of entertainers, who took time to dish out sounds of delight to the guests.

The list included Saheed Osupa, Saheedon P; Femi Fadipe, Femo Lancaster; Tope Indomie, Hajia Hamdalat Ojasope, D’Rugged, BBNR; MC Baba Labule; and MC Oba Theatre.

Ajadi, a man of parts, allowed yet again, a unique side of him to speak, the aspect that he settles for the very best in anything he does.

Beyond the unwinding, this singular attribute has so much helped to fire those around him, to seek but only the best, to deliver but only the best.

It is just about two months before the general elections roll in, and it is expected that this same vigor will drive all in the course, as we rally to February, the decisive month for those that would take the reins of power in the nation, for the next four years.

It was indeed, a Funfair & New Year Get Together To Remember, courtesy of Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo.