The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), is set to spud the first Oil Well in Nassarawa state in March 2023, in continuation of its oil exploration activities in the Country’s inland basins.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this when the Governor of the State, Abdullahi Sule, led a delegation of prominent indigenes of the state on a courtesy visit to the NNPC Ltd. in Abuja.

Kyari, in a statement on Friday by Mr Garbadeen Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., said that results of exploratory activities confirmed the presence of substantial hydrocarbon resources in the state.

He called for prompt action on the project as the global energy transition has led to a reduction in investment in fossil fuels.

“This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuel due to energy transition.

“The earlier you go to market, the better for you, otherwise, 10 years from now, no one will agree to put money in petroleum business except it comes from your cash flow,’’ he said.

Kyari described community support and a conducive environment as key to a successful operation in the area in order to avoid the experience of the Niger Delta.

In his response, the governor congratulated the GCEO on the successful commencement of oil production and the Kolmani Integrated development project which was inaugurated in Nov. 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘’I want to congratulate you, the management of NNPC and the federal government for what you have done at Kolmani, for those who don’t know what you have done for Nigeria, you have written your name in gold,’’ Sule stated.

He commended President Buhari for his support while assuring the NNPC of a conducive environment.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and first executive governor of the State, Dr Abdullahi Adamu, and his predecessor, Senator Tanko Almakura.

Others are the Minister of Environment, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Muhammad, and Chairman, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mallam Isa Modibo, among others. (NAN)