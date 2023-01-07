By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, has sealed 14 filling stations for dispensing petrol above the regulated pump price in Oron local government area of the state.

NMDPRA had on Friday sealed a total of 13 fuel stations within Uyo metropolis and environs bringing the number sealed off between Friday and Saturday to 27 in its ongoing monitoring exercise across the state to ensure compliance.

Addressing newsmen during the monitoring exercise in Oron LGA on Saturday, the Team Lead, Distribution Systems Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, Mr Joy Koro, explained that the affected fuel stations were selling petrol product far above the approved pump price.

Koro disclosed that the team observed that marketers in the area were dispensing between N400, 00 and N450,00.

He therefore reiterated his warning to marketers to desist from selling petrol beyond the regulated pump price, stressing that through its surveillance they would fish out defaulters.

His words:”We have sealed a total of 14 filling stations that were selling Premium Motor Spirit(Petrol) between N400,00 per litre and 450,90 per litre in Oron local government area.

“Those filling stations would be sanctioned accordingly. If we see any marketer selling above the regulated price, definitely the filling station will be shut down.

“Presently, there is enough Petroleum Products for the marketers to lift to their filling stations, and nd they know the approved pump price”