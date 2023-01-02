By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

THE National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, has described the death of President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, as shocking, a big and irreparable loss to Ndigbo.

NIWA while commiserating with the Ohaneze Ndigbo, over the death of Prof. Obiozor, said that it will be difficult to fill the gap the death of Prof. Obiozor has created in Igbo land and Nigeria in general.

NIWA through a statement personally signed by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Dr. George Moghalu, which was made available to newsmen in Onitsha by NIWA General Manager Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda’u said Ndigbo truly lost a great leader.

Moghalu’s statement read, “I express my profound grief at the loss of an able and inspiring leader; the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, late Ambassador Professor George Obiozor CON (Ugwumba). Ndigbo and the nation in general have truly lost a great leader.

“My heart felt condolence to the family, friends and Ndigbo for this irreparable loss and may his soul rest in perfect peace.”