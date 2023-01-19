NIVOWACC wants INEC to extend PVC collection date

…Demands sanction of erring staff

By Godfrey Bivbere & George Prudence Veronica



A group under the aegis of the Nigeria Voters Watch And Concerned Citizens, NIVOWACC, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to extend the time for the collection of the Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

Expressing worries over the short time available for the PVC collection, especially with the two months delay by the election umpire, the Convener of the NIVOWACC, Dr. Stella Ford, said there is a need to further extend the collection time to two days before the election proper.

Dr. Ford also complained about the discrimination against citizens in Lagos, Edo, Delta, Ebonyi, Abuja, Borno, and other states in the collection of their PVCs, noting that INEC seems not to be concerned and has not done anything about it less than 40 days to elections.

She stressed that most of the uncollected PVCs may belong to students who had done their registration at home during the nine months lecturers’ strike and are not able to return to pick them up.

She, therefore, called on the federal government to declare a week holiday for them to enable them collect their PVCs so that they can vote on election day. “The alternative is for INEC to explore the possibility of allowing them to vote at their various schools since the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS is said to have all the details of voters through their tomb print.”

According to her, “From our experience, part of the experiences that Nigerians go through to collect their PVCs is that they are treated with disdain and sometimes outright discrimination and we feel that we should call out INEC.

“Although last Friday INEC leadership mentioned that they frowned at discrimination of any type, we are a little disappointed because we expected them to tell us what they will do to those who are behind such activities because it does not make sense.

“Another thing that we found out from our own research is that this discrimination is most prevalent in certain states like Lagos state, Edo state, Borno state, Kano State Delta state, Imo state, Katsina State, Ebonyi State, and Abuja.

“Most of us have seen videos that have gone viral on social media of people who are stranded and we felt that it is unbecoming that a lot of complaints and allegations are made and nothing has actually been done and we have less than 40 days to elections.

“Majority of people have not collected their PVCs still, and I had a personal experience not because they say so. I registered last June, and they said we should come back in October. I went there they said I should come back in November, I went in November they said it was not ready, and that I should come back the following week. I went the following week, they said I should come back in two weeks’ time. I went the fourth time, they said they could not find my name. I tried to protest, but I notice it was useless.

“They took me outside and they asked me to speak to a guy with a cell phone, give him your name and number and I did and I left. So they know my face but they did not know my name, a lady from Civil Society that I met there called me to say that they just called my name. I turned back to collect my PVC but they said they could not find it. Those ladies that I helped to write their names said “we saw it, it is your face.” One group said we heard your name, the other group said we saw your face.“I went to the lady, she was very snobbish. So I went to the man, and I was talking to him. And he was just passing by then I touched his shirt, I said excuse me, do I look like a goat? That got his attention then he came back and said what do you want? I said you guys called my name. Where is my PVC? And then he said I should go there and tell them to search for it and I said they already did and did not find it. And somebody said he saw it. And then he said maybe is not my PVC they saw. And then I said no. Enough is enough, I am not going to let you guys go. I need my PVC. So as I was talking, he said okay what is your name?

“I said, Stella Ford. He told some of his colleagues to check and they said it was not there. And then when I insisted, the guy dipped his hand into his pocket where he put some PVCs and mine was there. My PVC was in his pocket. He pulled it out. And he said we have been calling you since Wednesday and I said that is not the point. You guys wanted it to come on a Friday and you choose to call my name on Wednesday,” she noted.

NIVOWACC wants INEC to extend PVC collection date

…Demands sanction of erring staff

By Godfrey Bivbere & George Prudence Veronica



A group under the aegis of the Nigeria Voters Watch And Concerned Citizens, NIVOWACC, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to extend the time for the collection of the Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

Expressing worries over the short time available for the PVC collection, especially with the two months delay by the election umpire, the Convener of the NIVOWACC, Dr. Stella Ford, said there is a need to further extend the collection time to two days before the election proper.

Dr. Ford also complained about the discrimination against citizens in Lagos, Edo, Delta, Ebonyi, Abuja, Borno, and other states in the collection of their PVCs, noting that INEC seems not to be concerned and has not done anything about it less than 40 days to elections.

She stressed that most of the uncollected PVCs may belong to students who had done their registration at home during the nine months lecturers’ strike and are not able to return to pick them up.

She, therefore, called on the federal government to declare a week holiday for them to enable them collect their PVCs so that they can vote on election day. “The alternative is for INEC to explore the possibility of allowing them to vote at their various schools since the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS is said to have all the details of voters through their tomb print.”

According to her, “From our experience, part of the experiences that Nigerians go through to collect their PVCs is that they are treated with disdain and sometimes outright discrimination and we feel that we should call out INEC.

“Although last Friday INEC leadership mentioned that they frowned at discrimination of any type, we are a little disappointed because we expected them to tell us what they will do to those who are behind such activities because it does not make sense.

“Another thing that we found out from our own research is that this discrimination is most prevalent in certain states like Lagos state, Edo state, Borno state, Kano State Delta state, Imo state, Katsina State, Ebonyi State, and Abuja.

“Most of us have seen videos that have gone viral on social media of people who are stranded and we felt that it is unbecoming that a lot of complaints and allegations are made and nothing has actually been done and we have less than 40 days to elections.

“Majority of people have not collected their PVCs still, and I had a personal experience not because they say so. I registered last June, and they said we should come back in October. I went there they said I should come back in November, I went in November they said it was not ready, and that I should come back the following week. I went the following week, they said I should come back in two weeks’ time. I went the fourth time, they said they could not find my name. I tried to protest, but I notice it was useless.

“They took me outside and they asked me to speak to a guy with a cell phone, give him your name and number and I did and I left. So they know my face but they did not know my name, a lady from Civil Society that I met there called me to say that they just called my name. I turned back to collect my PVC but they said they could not find it. Those ladies that I helped to write their names said “we saw it, it is your face.” One group said we heard your name, the other group said we saw your face.“I went to the lady, she was very snobbish. So I went to the man, and I was talking to him. And he was just passing by then I touched his shirt, I said excuse me, do I look like a goat? That got his attention then he came back and said what do you want? I said you guys called my name. Where is my PVC? And then he said I should go there and tell them to search for it and I said they already did and did not find it. And somebody said he saw it. And then he said maybe is not my PVC they saw. And then I said no. Enough is enough, I am not going to let you guys go. I need my PVC. So as I was talking, he said okay what is your name?

“I said, Stella Ford. He told some of his colleagues to check and they said it was not there. And then when I insisted, the guy dipped his hand into his pocket where he put some PVCs and mine was there. My PVC was in his pocket. He pulled it out. And he said we have been calling you since Wednesday and I said that is not the point. You guys wanted it to come on a Friday and you choose to call my name on Wednesday,” she noted.