By Fom Gyem

A complete misunderstanding of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) 2021 bill has stirred controversy in the media and panic in the industry leading to a series of malicious media warfare.

The proposed bill, expected to repeal the Act of 2007, aims to establish a regulatory framework for the growth of Nigeria’s IT sector and digital economy. Nothing more. But the move to legally position NITDA to tap into a potential $12trillion global market share has come under baseless attacks by enemies of progress and selfish people convenient with purported $70billion market share.

To understand the draft, we must put the country’s interests before personal gain, else we would be oblivious to its benefits now and in the future. Let me clarify that the proposed bill is in favour of the tech space and not the ‘leaders of regulatory agencies’.

The proposed law in simple terms is to construct an efficient, unbiased, and independent regulatory regime in order to establish a regulatory framework for the growth of Nigeria’s information technology (IT) sector and the digital economy.

It is not just oriented on the promotion and execution of laws that encourage access to digital services, investments in the market, and native content. The adoption of cutting-edge technology, innovation, and preserving citizens’ rights and the nation’s interests are also included in the goals of the bill.

With significant expansion of technological platforms used by businesses and governments to deliver services, the purview of ICT has increased over time. This, it is essential to maintain the NITDA Act current with the state of Nigeria’s digital economy given that it is over 16 years old. We cannot keep using the same Act of 2007 at this age and time.

Technology is all about looking far beyond the immediate future. In the tech space, it is believed that the present is the past. For a better and working digital country, the National Assembly should not be misled by the clamour of those who are more concerned with their own interests than with the digital economy.

The key objective of the bill is to monitor and licence IT and digital economy services in Nigeria. It includes positive provisions that aim to improve the digital economy, regulate the sector for the advancement of the country, as well as to bring it up to speed with the rest of the technologically advanced nations.

NITDA has continually worked to connect its goals with other stakeholders in government and businesses driven by innovation, consumers of innovation, tech startups, investors, organisations that fund academic research, civil society groups, and others. The agency is a regulatory body that cannot be altered.

For those suggesting NITDA’s role in the entire ICT sector be restricted, I take it to indicate that they are either out of touch with reality or are deliberate about truncating Nigeria’s economic progress. The ICT sector is moving at an accelerated pace and; therefore, the country must be well positioned legally to tap into its $12trillion share.

In other words, without a legal framework, it is easy to stop NITDA in its attempt to tap into this huge potential. This is what the opponents of the bill seem to be out to achieve. This is the crux of the matter and federal lawmakers must be wary.

As ICT evolves globally, yielding enormous benefits in terms of economic growth and development, best practices demand that the nation’s IT regulator evolve in equal measure via capacity and legal framework. Otherwise, the sector will be marred, ruining all the hard work devoted to bringing it to current status. Nigerians will be the victims.

I am not advocating that NITDA be granted authority to oversee institutions like the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) nor the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). However, for a broad policy to thrive, there is the need for direction. I believe the final result won’t be all that divisive if all stakeholders join hands to ensure the success of the amendment bill.

Fom Gyem, an author, and Network of Advocates for Digital Reporting (NADIR) member, writes from Abuja.