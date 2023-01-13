.

Unveils transformational initiatives to promote NIS

By Evelyn Usman

In a move to promote the efficiency of female Immigration officers, the new

Comptroller of Immigration Service, NIS Bayelsa State Command, Comptroller James Sunday, has constructed a creche to accommodate babies of nursing personnel.

The move according to him, was borne out of the need to guarantee no loss in working hours as well as to reduce the stress experienced by nursing mothers.

Speaking on the construction of the creche, the command’s spokesman, Mr. Ibeinmo-Cookey Ebitimitula, stated that the effort was in collaboration with the office of the Mayor of Yenagoa City Local Government Council .

He said : “On assumption of office, he discovered that many of our female staff were nursing mothers, while some were at various stages of pregnancy.

He said it occurred to him to find a solution to the constant permission to leave the office to pick children from nursery crèche schools, without coming back even when they have serious assignments to accomplish.

“He noted that the desire to reduce the burdens of running helter-skelter prompted the move and that with the support of the Mayor of Yenagoa City Local Government Council, Nimizo Orouoaye and council members, some materials were deployed for the comfort of the children and happiness of mothers whose children are at reach and under proper supervision.

“CIS Sunday, further stated that the crèche that is meant to serve nursing and nursery aged children would soon be upgraded to primary school , with the approval of relevant authorities.

” He also noted that some of the NIS staff with education background and passion for children would be drafted to take care of the children and that a nurse would be deployed to take care of the facility and the crèche”.

Determined to live up to the standard set up by the NIS under the leadership of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and the acting Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Mr. Isah Idris, the Bayelsa State Command. Comptroller who took over from Comptroller Ngozi Odikpo, recently launched the Command’s News Bulletin,

an archival base for relevant information on the service activities in Bayelsa .

He re-defined the roles played by NIS in the security architecture of Bayelsa state and the nation in general in the bulletin and also captured the essence for inter-agency collaboration in fighting crimes and criminality by all the security forces in Bayelsa State.

The Command boss defined the News Bulletin as a tool for uniting the services , as well informing the public of developmental activities of the Command and stewardship report for the service leadership.

As part of his developmental agenda, he engaged the services of Tinbird Nigeria Limited, a human capital development consulting firm to train officers and men of the Command on life after retirement. The training with the theme, ‘What Next After Retirement’,. according to the Command, was geared towards empowering participants in entrepreneurship in snail farming, cassava, rabbits, and other seafoods that were predominant in Bayelsa, as a platform

The Resource Person, Abigail Bokoyeibo, who is a learning development expert, encouraged participants to live within their earnings and at the same time , invest their salaries through savings and investment to enhance their status while still in active service.

Emphasis was laid on family empowerment through investment in hairdressing and barbing saloons, fashion design and tailoring services, sales of commercial water from boreholes and Point of Sale POS services for their families , especially the unemployed, apart from farming enterprise , permitted for employees of the government.

Enhanced electronic passport

The former NIS national spokesman brought his expertise on public relations to bare by educating Bayelsa residents about the enhanced electronic passport, at every given forum..

He explained that ” it has unique features and comes in three categories: 32 pages with five years validity ; 64 pages with five years validity and 64 pages with 10 years validity .

“Easy steps to get your enhanced electronic passport makes it easier and personalized. First , you have to visit passport.immigration.gov.ng . Fill the form and make payment online . Download and print the form and payment slip .Print appointment slip. Visit the passport office only on the appointment day. Come with the requirements, including the appointment slip for biometric enrollment. You must use the NIN to apply for the enhanced electronic passport. The timeline for processing the enhanced electronic passport is six weeks for fresh application and three weeks for renewal application.

Operation flush

Since assuming office as the NIS Comptroller , Bayelsa State Command , Sunday , has also intensified profiling of irregular migrants, through Operation Flush exercise .

To keep up the tempo, the command under his watch is collaborating with other security agencies in the state.

During an interactive session with the Brigade Commander 16th Brigade , Brigadier -General Yakassa , Sunday informed that , ” everyone apprehended is interviewed, documented and those with genuine cases are treated on merit while those with high degree default are penciled for easing out through an approved entry points closest to where they came into the country from”.

He said the excercise was a routine one and that the “Command hopes to keep the tempo of checking out irregular migrants on a continuous basis until the state is rid of such. Every non-Nigerian must play by the rule of law governing their legal stay as regular migrants to perform their legitimate businesses and reside as registered migrants on the e- migrants’ platform of the NIS Bayelsa state”.

On his part, Brigadier -General Yakassa

informed that the meeting with Comptroller Sunday would cement existing relationship and bridge the gap in intelligence gathering and sharing, as well as joint operation where necessary, and other national duty where the NIS Bayelsa State Command would have course to work side by side the Brigade. The Brigade Commander, who did not waste time in appreciating the initiative and leadership skills exhibited by Comptroller Sunday in the on- going Operation Flush out Irregular Migrants in Bayelsa State, said the excercise had reshaped the security architecture of the state with regard to “removing elements that would have constituted security menace and concern due to their diverse and several involvements in unregistered businesses”.