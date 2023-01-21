By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the weekend disclosed that it has apprehended no fewer than 303 suspected irregular migrants in Uyo metropolis during their mop up exercise conducted in Akwa Ibom state

The Comptroller of Immigration Service, Akwa Ibom State Command, Mrs Francisca Dakat, who mafe this known on Saturday, while briefing newsmen after the mop up exercise,

said 285 of the number apprehended were adult while 18 were minors.

Dakat explained that the mop up exercise was in line with the directive of the Service that non Nigerians should not partake in the February and March general elections.

She noted that before the mop up exercise, the command had earlier carried out a sensitisation workshop for all non Nigerians residing in the state, and warned them against participating directly or indirectly in the forthcoming general elections.

Her words: “The mop up exercise which took place in Uyo metropolis will be a continuous exercise and would be extended to all the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

“A total of 303 suspected irregular migrants were apprehended at different locations in the state capital.

“The 303 suspected irregular migrants were profiled and 203 were confirmed Nigeriens while 100 were Nigeriens who have since been handed to their community leaders”

Dakat urged non nationals residing in the state and those who visited for business or leisure purposes to ensure that they have valid travel documents to prevent them running foul of immigration extant laws.

The comptroller who stressed that culprits would be punished accordingly, commended the state government and other security agencies for their support to ensure success of the exercise.