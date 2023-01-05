Disk Jockey is an aspect of the Nigerian entertainment industry made popular by the male folks. History and cultural realities were not on her side, but Commissioner DJ Wysei was determined to chase her dream.

Born on November 2, the 21-year-old Imo-born was driven by passion to do what brings her fulfillment. Iwuagwu Patricia,

studied Information and Communication Technology at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and is on the verge of completing her masters degree with a university in Barcelona, Spain.

According to Commissioner DJ Wysei, her inkling started with an undying passion for music back in her secondary school days, and from that moment on, there was no conflict about she was going to become.

“The passion for music developed during my secondary school years and through my University days as a student. I am also a certified Information Technologist. Though I had no Idea I would decide on disk jockeying”, she said in an interview.

“I have had lots of experiences in my career when I started as a DJ and I can boldly say publicly that coming out strong and noticed in the industry is not just about being a lady with all the attractive features to offer, but such that could attract the needed attention and know what the listeners want”.

She recounted the impact her sister made in making her dream come true; something she said she would never forget.

“It all began with a simple question that I answered without knowing what the future holds. ‘DJing?’ my sister asked, ‘Is that what you want to do?’ I told her with full confidence: ‘I’ve decided to take this thing full time; I love it and I am ready for it’.

“She could see I was clearly love-drunk with music and the industry. It was then she took me and bought me my very first DJ player, a memory that has created a beautiful after-taste of passion, drive and brilliance. I can never forget that moment in my life,” Commissioner DJ Wysei stated.

Iwuagwu Pat is now a record producer, record executive and media personality. She became the Youngest Female DJ playing one of Nigeria’s topmost radio station (Wazobia Fm 95.1 Lagos), when she was less than 20 years old.

Commissioner DJ Wysei gained globally recognition after she was named as one of the five highly effective female DJ’s in CNN’s Inside Africa and, has also featured on the BBC. Her list of achievements and accomplishments are both intimidating and endless, however, are her story of success, reward for passion and years of hardwork in the industry.

The Jagermeister Nigeria ambassador was the official DJ on the “Nancy Isime show” for the 2022 season. The university graduate recently decided to pass her craft to others, and started an academy in her newly lunched studio where live music sessions, recordings, production and live band can also can take place.

On February 1, 2020, she was featured on Malimbe Africa in-flight magazine for “Arik Air, Aero, Dana air and Bristow”.

Commissioner DJ Wysei was also selected by “Maggi Nigeria” to represent Nigerian DJs on “international Women’s day”. She was also featured on BBC Igbo as one of the most talented, unique and Drummer DJ in Africa. She was awarded the “Best Female DJ”.

In 2021, she trended on the blue app as one of the best DJ to perform on the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija. Commissioner DJ Wysei holds a regular online entertainment show with her fanbase estimated to be up to 2million on both Facebook and Instagram, with an engagement strengths of more than eight million people weekly.