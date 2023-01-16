By Gabriel Olawale

The street of alagbado in lagos was agog seeing the legendary and most talented gospel artistes in the entertainment industry with lot of vibes at the fourth edition of the amazing gospel street concert by one of the radical gospel artist testimony jaga.

The event commenced with a boxing tournament between young and vibrant trained boxer showcasing thier talent at the competition.

After the competition the winners emerged and where presented with gold, silver and bronze medals a belt to the champion and cash.

The convener in his statement said the idea is to discover and catch them young to use their talent for Christ as rural rugged.

After the children party, boxing section the event was officially opened by the legendary a reputable juju musician evangelist Ebenezer obey with his crew as he trilled the audience with some of his evergreen songs.

In continuation of the convener speech he said he was excited to see multitude and his counterpart to welcome his invitation

and he has promised to always give back to the society to encourage and support the less privilege and those in need.

Many artiste present also referred to the convener as a very humble, discipline and a goal getter that also have the fear of God then love his community.

The audience was choked with alot of excitement and wonderful performance by woli arole , yinka alaseyori, bidemi olaoba, Apororo, the skillful dancers and a prophetic message, prayer by one of the highly recognize Men of God prophet Oladele of Genesis Church worldwide.

Alot of gifts were giving out including cars,mini bus, keke napepe, Generators, Deep freezers, sewing etc.

The youths and the people of alagbado said testimony jaga always surprise and empower his people.