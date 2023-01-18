By Victoria Ojeme and Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, FCCPC, has said that for Nigeria’s healthcare system to improve, it must rely on three pillars of accountable, consequence and advocacy.

Babatunde Irukera, Executive Vice Chairman, FCCPC, stated this during the domestication of the Patients’ Bill of Rights, PBoR, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

Irukera said the three pillars were of importance and should not be neglected, adding that when systems are held accountable and there are consequences for actions, there would be massive change in the sector.

He maintained that it also calls for advocacy, which he noted will involve sensitising Nigerians of their rights enshrined in the Patients’ Bill of Rights.

According to him, “There are mechanisms to mitigate issues or challenges that could escalate very quickly and so we are holding people accountable. There’s no other way to perfect society other than these three things; accountability, consequences and advocacy. When somebody pays consequence for doing wrong, others wouldn’t want to get into that situation.

“Even a non-paying patient is entitled to these obligations of caregivers. There has to be a capitation fund where public and private sectors can draw from. Emergency care sometimes, the initial intervention could be far more expensive than the entire treatment that is required after the patient has been stabilised.

“Every patient is entitled to these rights including the NHIS. This will certainly improve the quality of healthcare and absolutely speak to the professionals, doctors and nurses.”