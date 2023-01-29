.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

CATHOLIC Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, has insisted that Nigeria’s social and ethnic diversities are not a mistake, but a divine arrangement.

According to him, God designed the country’s national life to be marked by cooperation rather than competition among the various socio-cultural entities in Nigeria.

He said this on Sunday while delivering a sermon at the Church of the Archangels, Gaduwa, Abuja.

He said, “We are from different social and ethnic backgrounds, but that God has brought us to coexist is by no means a mistake.

“We shouldn’t regard one another as strangers even after over 100 years of amalgamation and 62 years of national independence.

*Our national life should be a journey marked by cooperation rather than competition, a movement from conflict to communion, from hostility to hospitality and from consumption to production.”

Consequently, Kaigama urged Nigerians to resist every temptation to become easy tools of violence and agents of chaos.

“We should be firm in our moral convictions and our absolute dependence on God,” he admonished.