Nigerian boxer, Efe Ajagba has defeated American Stephan Shaw in their heavyweight battle in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ajagba who hails from Delta State in the Southern part of Nigeria defeated his opponent from St. Louis, Missouri and handed him his first career defeat by a unanimous decision.

After ten rounds of a heavyweight battle all three scores were 96-94.

Ajagba won his second fight in a row since a 2021 defeat to Frank Sanchez.

After that fight he had surgeries on both elbows. With the victory over Shaw he improved to 17-1, 13 KOs.

“I went back to the corner and they told me to let my hands go, keep throwing punches, my jab,” Ajagba said.

“I controlled the fight, so that’s how I won the fight. He tried to land the big shots. I watched him to see what he was going to do. He kept throwing the jab, using the jab more.”

Shaw was ahead 58-56 on all three judges’ cards after Round 6. He was outpointed 62-37 in the following four rounds.

He dropped to 18-1, 13 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

Ajagba is a Nigerian professional boxer who holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history after his opponent was disqualified for leaving the ring one second after the opening bell.

As an amateur, he won a gold medal at the 2015 African Games and bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.