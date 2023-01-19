.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says the establishment of the Africa Medical Centre for Excellence (AMCE) will make Nigeria a destination for medical tourism.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on that the NiDCOM chief said this in Abuja while receiving Mr Brian Deaver, the CEO, of AMCE and his team on a courtesy call.

She added that the number of medical facilities planned for the centre, it would go a long way to reducing the brain drain of medical professionals and be a game changer in medical tourism.

Dabiri-Erewa also said that with the establishment of AMCE, Nigeria’s healthcare system would ultimately become a medical hub with a major investment deal coming to the country,

She said: ”Having NiDCOM on board as a partner would help in attracting Nigerian medical personnel

working in the diaspora to tap into their expertise and capacity building

“With the assemblage of this wonderful team, I am optimistic that the project is already a huge success. I, therefore, assure you of our support and partnership in this regard.”

Dabiri-Erewa said that, if the vision and mission of the project were fully implemented as conceived, they will revamp the current situation of Nigeria’s health sector.

She, however, advised that there should be provision for the treatment of the less privileged in society so that the facilities would cater for all the categories of humanity.

Dabiri-Erewa seized the opportunity to congratulate Dr Aisha Umar, the Chief Medical Officer of AMCE on the appointment, describing her as one of the best in the health sector.

She also said that with the number of Nigerian professionals in the healthcare industry beginning to invest in the sector, medical tourism would soon be history.

The NiDCOM boss gave said the commission was ready to work with AMCE group, as a Technical Committee would be created to that effect.

Earlier, Mr Brian Deaver, the CEO of AMCE, said that the project was a world-class medical service hub aimed at providing efficient healthcare delivery in Nigeria, especially in Cancer and Cardiovascular related treatments.

According to him, the establishment of the centre in Nigeria will reverse the flow of external medical tourism, estimated at $6 billion annually.

“With the ongoing project in Nigeria, over 1000 Nigerian medical and non-medical staffers will be recruited and gainfully employed.

“The centre will be one of the many world-class cancer treatment and diagnosis centres to be built in Nigeria with over $700 million funding support from Afrexim Bank,” Deaver said.

Also Speaking, Umar said that the group has been enthusiastic about partnering with Africa in healthcare delivery with the pilot business in Abuja, Nigeria.