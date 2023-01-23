.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Less than two months to the general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun Central Senatorial candidate, Afolabi Salisu, has underscored the need for Nigeria to have a 10th Assembly that will be responsible for the reconfiguration of the nation.

Salisu who is the former Chief of Staff to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, also noted that the 10th Assembly needs men and women of unquestionable character who will ensure that the nation works better for Nigerians.

Salisu spoke during his consultation visit to the Ogun Muslim community and was represented by the League of Alfas and Imams at Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta.

He argued that the current challenges rocking Nigeria will take a set of lawmakers of integrity, goodwill and character to be surmounted.

“These challenges are not surmountable, but it will take women and men of character and goodwill who also have the experience in the public sector to be able to drive the ship of this nation in the right direction.

“The 10th National Assembly will be responsible for reconfiguring this country and must ensure that this country works better for everybody,”he said.

Salisu, who was optimistic of his emergence, pledged that his representation will not only bring goodwill to Ogun Central, but will equally result in the development of the southwestern state.

He said he would work in synergy with other lawmakers from Lagos to establish the Southwest Developing Commission to engineer infrastructural development in the region.

His words, “Ogun Central is my primary constituency. In terms of infrastructure, we have to make a special case for Ogun Central. For instance, the Niger/Delta region has the Niger/Delta Development Commission also in the North / East. The SouthWest, especially Ogun and Lagos States that provides the bulk of tax revenue to the federal government.

Salisu added.”We provide the highest revenue in terms of solid minerals. What do we get in return? We must also begin to look at what we can