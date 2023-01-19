.

— Breast milk is the best for children

Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Paediatric Association of Nigeria ( PAN) has cried out that medical practitioners in the country are being stretched to extreme limits.

It lamented that the country is losing its workforce to better-organised global settings.

The National President of the Association, Dr Olufemi Ogunrinde, said this during the 54th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the association, held in Akure, Ondo state capital,

Ogunrinde said that “available data showed that Nigeria has less than one doctor for every 3,000 Nigerians while there are 1.5 nurses for every 1,000 Nigerians.

“Maternal mortality ratio was 814 per 100,000 and was closely linked to adverse neonatal outcome with pervasive poverty and the stranglehold of communicable diseases still distracting efforts at tackling non-communicable health problems.

“We are almost at the halfway point, at least in terms of time, to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Despite our abundant quality human and natural resources, we have, as a nation, continue to make slow progress in actualising the Sustainable Development Goals, especially as pertain to our children and youths; so that our country, Nigeria, has continued to fare poorly in virtually all indices of health.

” Yes, we have made some gains in the health sector over the past few years, but we have had the unfortunate moniker of the poverty capital of the world bestowed on us. Despite all our great potential, we have retained virtually all of our health indices.

“Our under-five mortality continues to be in the three-digit range at 104 per 1,000 live births. Infant mortality fares better at 70 per 1,000 live births.

“Our neonatal mortality and maternal mortality rates have refused to decline significantly over the last decade with neonatal mortality stagnating at around 35 deaths per 1,000 live births. In 2009, it was 38.

“Acute and chronic malnutrition are still major actors in the land.

“On top of this, we are beginning to lose workforce to apparently better organised global settings, leaving the remaining healthcare workers stretched to extreme limits. This is contrary to what is happening in other parts of the world”

Speaking on breastfeeding, Ogunrinde advised nursing mothers to adhere strictly to exclusive breastfeeding and necessary vaccination.

This, he said will reduce major causes of infant mortality and morbidity in the country.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, Optimising Child Healthcare In Nigeria Despite Current Socio-Economic Challenges, the PAN President said breast milk is better than any other products given to a child.

According to him, breast milk contains antibodies that help baby fight off viruses and bacteria, saying breastfeeding lowers babies’ risk of having asthma or any other allergies and urged nursing mothers to ensure they observe the mandatory exclusive breastfeeding period of six months.

” We ask mothers to give exclusive breastfeeding to their children and husbands should encourage their wives and let them have vaccination and others as directed.

“Let us protect ourselves so that our children will not become orphans. I believe in the popular saying that health is wealth. There should be a demand from the people for good quality health.

“We have made ourselves available despite poor welfare and salary but it is like people are not demanding our services, maybe you say you cannot afford them, which may be true or because you have faith in the so-called alternative medicine or for other reasons.

Speaking, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said his administration will continue to invest in the health sector despite financial challenges, saying his administration has given priority to the sector.

Akeredolu who was represented by Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, reiterated the government’s commitment to the provision of qualitative healthcare delivery for the overall well-being of the people of the state.

He added that his administration established the university of medical sciences teaching hospital complexes at Ondo and Akure for the purpose of providing a facility where medical personnel can be trained.

Wife of the Ondo state governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu who was honoured at the event commended doctors who have decided to remain in the country.

The First lady said, “I want to thank doctors and other health workers who have decided to stay in Nigeria despite the Japa syndrome.”