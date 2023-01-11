A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 elections, Charles Udeogaranya, has warned Nigerians to heed the recent warnings of the World Bank and save Nigeria from an impeding economic crash by electing the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi as Nigeria’s next president.

The warning followed a release by the World Bank Group yesterday, in its latest Global Economic Prospects (GEP), which has downgraded Nigeria’s growth projection for 2023 and 2024 to 2.9 per cent, as against the 3.1 per cent it had predicted for the country in June 2022.

Udeogaranya, who conveyed his position in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said poverty do not recognise who is a Yoruba, Fulani, Hausa, Igbo, Ijaw, Ibibio, Efik, Christian, Muslim or Atheist. ” When the national economy crashes, everyone is severely affected, therefore, we must choose Peter Obi of Labour Party, who is clearly different from those that put us in this economic mess, without regards to tribal, religious considerations”.

This is even as he declared Obi of the Labour Party (LP) as the only presidential candidate to lead Nigeria out of the impending economic crash with his exceptional economic initiatives.

The World bank noted that the downgrade was a result of the underperforming oil and gas sector, insecurity, floods, and rising production costs. A situation, the Ex-presidential aspirant postulates that Peter Obi presidency will reverse with creative ideas and creation of national economic alternatives.