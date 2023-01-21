By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Saturday said Nigeria has the needed potentials to become one of the world’s most attractive tourist’s destinations.

Governor Abiodun, who stated this at the investiture of the 13th President of the Abeokuta Club, Adewale Adeola, said his government understands the importance of recreation to healthy living, hence its decision to place the provision of adequate social and infrastructural amenities at a focal point in the ISEYA agenda.

Represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Abiodun noted that, “In Ogun State for example, God has been gracious to us by providing natural tourist centres, all spread across the State; such as Olumo Rock, Bilikisu Osungbo in Ijebu, Oyan Dam, Wildlife Park and Resort, Oronna Statue, and added to these, is the Abeokuta Golf Resort”

He noted that it was for this reason that his administration continues to strengthen the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism to effectively drive the sector, harness its hidden potentials and serve as a revenue generator for the economy.

While Congratulating the 13th President of the Club on his investiture, Abiodun acknowledged the pedigree of members of the Club which was founded 52 years ago by 11 Eminent Egba sons, stating that this factor has made it a trailblazer in the history of recreation and social networking in the State and Nigeria as a whole.

He used the opportunity to call for more partnership from private sector, saying institutions such as Abeokuta Club can play a very vital role not only in social engineering, but in fostering peace, tranquillity and cultural renaissance amongst the people.

In their seperate remarks, the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Osile of Oke-ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Agura of Agura, Oba Babajide Bakre, and the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Adeola Matemilola, charged the new executives to be good ambassadors of the Club and Egbaland anywhere they go.

Also speaking the life President of the Club, Olatunde Abudu, called on the new executives to brace up for the task ahead and work towards the development of the club.

In his acceptance speech, the 13th President of Abeokuta club, Adewale Adeola, highlighted his vision to include the construction of sports complex, public drainage system, creation of data base for members, resuscitation of the club e-gate facilities to enhance the security architecture of the club.

He therefore called for the unalloyed support of all and sundry to have a stress free tenure.