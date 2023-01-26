Rauf Aregbesola

By Biodun Busari

The Ministry of Interior said Nigeria deported nothing less than 70 foreign nationals over the last two years for several contraventions.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Interior Minister made this known on Thursday at the 64th session of the State House Ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“In the last two years, the Minister issued a total of 70 deportation orders for the deportation of different nationals from Nigeria due to one infraction or the other,” Aregbesola said.

“The majority of those deported were from the Democratic Republic of Korea, Egypt, Sri Lanka and a host of others,” the former Osun state governor added.