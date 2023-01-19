By Willie Samson

IN less than three weeks, specifically February 9, 2023, the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association will be announcing the winner of the “Nigeria Car of the Year Award 2022” as well as winners in the other categories.

Already three automakers and models have been listed as strong contenders for the car-of-the-year award. They include the Suzuki S-Presso, Geely Coolray, and GAC GS4, which have been nominated for their various qualities.

The winner will be named at an event holding on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, along with other auto products and personalities found to be outstanding in the 2022 business year in Nigeria. According to a statement by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, organisers of the annual NAJA Auto Awards, the event celebrates auto brands across the industry in Nigeria.

The group also announced finalists in a number of other categories. It said that in the truck category, the battle involves Sino Truck Dangote, Shacman – TSS and JAC from Lanre Shittu.

The statement read, “Innoson, Mikano, and GAC will slug it out for the Assembly Plant-of-the-Year category. In the luxury car segment, Porsche, Mercedes, and BMW models are the front runners. Elizade Autoland (JAC), Stallion Hyundai, and CFAO will battle for the outstanding auto workshop honour. Kia Selto, Geely Coolray, and GAC GS4 have been nominated in the compact SUV category. “For large SUVs, the Toyota Land Cruiser will lock horns with the GAC GS8, BMW X7, and Range Rover (Autobiography).

Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi L200, and Ford Ranger will battle for the pickup truck of the-Year award. Lanre Shittu (JAC truck), TSS (Shacman), and Dangote Sinotruck will also battle again for the truck plant of the year award.”

Chairman of the 2022 Award Committee, Rasheed Bisiriyu, said all vehicles nominated in the various categories represented exceptional value and design. “We are using our respected and trusted platform to recognize and acknowledge the best-performing brands across the entire auto value chain,” he said. According to him, the award event, which has now become a major industry show, celebrates and rewards automotive excellence.

The managing director of R. T. Briscoe Plc, Mr. Seyi Onajide, and the deputy managing director of CFAO Motors, Mr. Kunle Jaiyesimi, would be honoured with the Auto Personality of the Year award in recognition of their immense contributions to the development of Nigeria’s auto industry. The late Chairman of Globe Motors, William Anumudu, and Charity Maduka, the late wife of Coscharis Group president, Cosmas Maduka, have been penciled in for posthumous awards at the event.

In his comment, Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said the auto journalist body has always believed in bringing together all the stakeholders in the automotive sector to build a stronger community and strengthen consumers’ confidence and trust in the industry and their brands. “I would like to congratulate all the nominees for the 2022 edition and look forward to their presence at the grand ceremony holding in Lagos on February 9,” he added.