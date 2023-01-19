By Elizabeth Osayande

A non-governmental organisation, NGO, Social Impact Consulting, has set out to bridge the gap, and distrust that existed between civil society organisations, CSOs, and donors through the launch of a seven-episode documentary, on the role of civil society in development. The event is slated for January 26 at Ford Foundation, office in Lagos.

The chief executive officer, CEO, Social Impact Consulting, Efua Edeh, in a statement explained that the need to correct negative impressions of genuine CSOs who played a great role in strengthening democracy and serving as a mechanism for public participation in the governance of a nation was the reason for the production of untold impact seven-episode documentary.

She added that these perceptions often resulted in the gagging of freedom of speech, expression, and associations; and most times, assault and attacks on civil defenders.

Her words:” Currently, according to Civicus monitor, Nigeria’s civic space ranking has been downgraded from “obstructed to repressed”. In order to address the disconnect between civil society organizations and public knowledge of their critical role in democracy and national development, Social Impact Consulting produced Untold Impact a 7-episode documentary on the role of Civil Society in Development.

“The episodes include an introduction, to the role of Civil Society in education, health, nutrition, and the final 3 episodes address marginalized groups; youth, women, and persons with disabilities. These thematic areas are some of the multiple areas in that CSOs have made a significant impact on the progression of these areas.

“The documentary was powered by Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Open Society Initiative West Africa, Luminate, and the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation. And a press conference will be held on January 26th at 10 am, followed by the documentary pre-screening at 11 a.m. at Ford Foundation. This pre-screening logistics is supported by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center.” Edeh said.