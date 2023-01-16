By Victoria Ojeme

The Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF) has urged the federal government to co-locate and co-create the enabling environment for skill acquisition centres and formal schools to exist together.

The Executive Director of LMF, Osikoya Rosemary Ojochenemi stated this during a visit to the National Commission for Mass Literacy and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) in Abuja yesterday and added that having existing schools as centres for vocational learning would attract more participation from the youths.

Formal education occurs in a structured and organized environment like an institution or classroom. It is explicitly designed as education in terms of time, objectives and resources. It presents a rigid curriculum, corresponding to laws and norms. Completion of each level produces certificates.

On the other hand, skill acquisition is based on practical and lifelong learning. Acquiring a skill while in school is a crucial notion, especially for girls, and symbolizes the key to enter the world of employment and steps in building a successful career.

In contemporary times, white-collar jobs or ready-made professions are far less to go round unemployed graduates. However, the school curriculum does not provide opportunities for most children to acquire skills that would expose them to what they could do with their hands and brains.

Ojochenemi said her foundation started the advocacy for the integration of formal and skill acquisition schools because there is a need for more stakeholders to become more interested in vocational training schools.

“Everybody came out of the school system, so why should everybody not give back, we treat schools as if they exist by themselves.

“Today, the school sits in the community, so rather than duplicate all the efforts by looking for extra land everywhere for skill centers, make the existing schools in every community a vocational Incubation Centers.

Ojochenemi explained that it is “easier to build a skill center within an existing school, and like we have done in the second year of our project. You open it up to people who are not in school so that out-of-school youths and out-of-school children could come back to school.

“Building vocational centers within an existing school would increase access to the equipment that is available and also Increase collaborations” she noted.

The Executive Director also lamented that some skilled trade has been stigmatized by people thereby discouraging youths from learning such trades.

According to her, “we found that there is a lot of stigmatization of skills”. Most people will not learn certain trades because of reasons like, ‘mechanic’ is a dirty job.

She said teachers, parents, and other stakeholders are the people most involved in the stigmatization of skills in Nigeria according to the survey that was carried out by LMF.

“So increasingly, we are doing a lot of sensitization and advocacy, that there is a need for more stakeholders to become more aware, not just of what the law says, but the benefits of every skill to the society” she stated.

In his address, the Executive Secretary of NMEC, Prof. Simon Ibor Akpama commended the efforts of the Foundation in training many youths in different skilled trades in the country.

He also said NMEC would support the programs of LMF within the capacity of the Agency.