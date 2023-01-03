Following elections in November 2022, the new United States (U.S.) Congress is due to convene for the first time on Tuesday.

The Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, while in the Senate, President Joe Biden’s Democrats continue to hold a narrow majority.

In the congressional elections at the beginning of November 2022, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate were reallocated.

Both chambers would meet for the first time on Tuesday at noon with new members.

The top Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, seeks to be elected speaker at the inaugural session.

The powerful post is third in the U.S. political power structure after the president and vice president.

In view of the narrow Republican majority, McCarthy had great difficulty securing enough votes in his own party’s ranks.

The election of the speaker could therefore, be more complicated than usual.

With their new strength in the House of Representatives, the Republicans can make life difficult for Biden.

They have already announced congressional investigations into him and other government members and would be able to block legislation at will. (dpa/ NAN)