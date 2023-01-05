….Charges Ethiope Easterners on security

The Chairman, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, Victor Ofobrukueta, has eulogised Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for what he termed cordial relationship that has existed between the governor and the 25 local government areas of the state.

Ofobrukueta stated this in his Okpara country home, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State during his new year goodwill message to Governor Okowa, his leaders and wishing all the good people of Ethiope Easterners a prosperous new year.

In a goodwill message released to newsmen through the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ehwarieme Akpevwe, he said God has reasons for everything, pointing out that sometimes people feel they have no reason to celebrate new year considering the availability of funds, coupled with economic hardship on the citizens.

Ofobrukueta said: “But sometimes we forgot that being alive is as a result of the love God has for us and to fulfill his plans of our existence. Though the economy is quite unfriendly and prices of commodities skyrocketed, but God in his infinite mercies still keep us till date.

“I also want to commend the members of my executive and that of the legislative arm, under the leadership Emmanuel Emojeya for not working at cross purposes. Use this New Year Day Celebration’ to love one another, work in harmony to deliver on their electoral promises.

“I want to expressed my unalloyed loyalty and eulogies my amiable governor, Okowa for the cordial relationship existing between the state and the local government. I love the judicious and prudent ways His Excellency utilizing the available resources for the betterment of our people via the Smart Agenda of this present administration.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the presidential and vice presidential candidates of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Delta State PDP governorship and the deputy governorship candidates, Sheriff/Onyeme in advance as we await the celebration of the victory come 2023 general elections.

“I want to also appreciate all the efforts and contributions of my predecessors towards the growth and development of Ethiope East. We salute the executives of the party (PDP) and commend the wisdom and courage of the state PDP Chairman, Kingsley Esiso, and Ethiope East PDP LGA Chairman, Felix Erhimedafe, in handling the affairs of the party with equity and unbiased.”

He advised all Ethiope Easterners to use this opportunity to be security conscious as they are go about the collection of their PVCs’ and cast their votes for PDP.