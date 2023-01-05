By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Niger Delta Youth Council, NYDC Worldwide, a Community Base Organisation (CBO) with a mandate to promote peace, environmental rights and justice in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria has felicitated with Nigerians for making it to this new year despite the numerous challenges that were encountered last year, especially the devastating floods that ravaged the region.

The National Coordinator of NYDC, Engr. Abido Jator while interacting with journalists in Abuja as part of activities marking the new year, commended all those who stood behind the organisation and the good people of the Niger Delta for their roles and urged them to do more in this new year.

“We thank and appreciate all stakeholders in the Niger Delta including contractors, government appointees and elected officers at all levels for their support. We are specifically indebted to contractors handling the pipelines surveillance projects in Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states for partnering with us and carrying us along in their operations,”he said

NDYC, also thanked the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) for the various developmental projects in the region and for always partnering with the youth as well as carrying out youth-sensitive projects and programmes.

While congratulating the newly inaugurated board of the NDDC, the Niger Delta youth body called for commitment and dedication from all members in ensuring that the objectives of the commission are met.

According to Engr Jator Abido, “the NDDC under Lauretta Onochie as the Managing Director has demonstrated capacity and willingness to work for the people of the region to solve our environmental and social problems. We appreciate all the efforts management is making and we look forward to more projects and engagements that will help to empower youths and end all forms of violence and criminality in the region”

While commending the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) for awarding the the Pipelines Surveillance project to Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), a very responsible corporate player, NDYC encouraged the company not to be distracted by mischief makers who will want to create tensions using propaganda as a tool, warning that any youth who makes himself available to be used to sabotage the efforts of the company will incur the wrath of the region.

“We thank Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) specifically for their partnership. We appreciate those at the helm of affairs as it regards the company’s engagements with the community, stakeholders and youth affairs for a job well done. We urge aggrieved individuals to eschew blackmail and embrace dialogue for peace to reign. Those planning to attack the company will not go scot-free”, the NDYC added.

On continued notorious activities of bunkering in the region, NDYC expressed disappointment with those who are involved in the criminal act, urging them to desist immediately as the dangers of bunkering to individual lives, the community and the country at large are overwhelming and should not be contemplated.

“Those involved in bunkering are a disgrace to our region. They are saboteurs who do not have any place within our communities. The multiplier effects of bunkering on our people is too much and anybody involving in it does not love the region and their communities. We stand in solidarity with the federal government and disown anybody involved in this criminal acts as outcasts who must be treated as such”, the statement added.

On the forthcoming general elections, the NDYC urged youths all over the country and specifically those in the Niger Delta region to “avoid all forms of violence and participate fully in the campaigns and elections without allowing anyone to use them as thugs and mercenaries for ballot box snatching. This is an opportunity to decide the date of our country and we must get it right to secure a bright future for ourselves and generations yet to come”.