By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The newly appointed director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier-General YD Ahmed assumed office on Monday.

Ahmed, took over from the acting director-general, Christy Uba, at a handover ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Speaking on Monday during the ceremony, he promised to take the Scheme to greater heights.

He said: “I assure you that I will not only sustain the high tempo but collectively, we will take the Scheme to greater heights.

“This administration will be open and pay special attention to strategies that will bring the desired improvement in the general operations of the Scheme.”

To this end, he unveil a 5-point policy thrust that will drive his administration.

He listed them as, “Improving security, welfare of Corps members and Staff to engender optimal service delivery to the nation;

“Providing enabling environment for Research and Development for the advancement of the Scheme;

“Strengthening stakeholders’ engagement for the promotion of the frontiers of the Scheme;

“Enhancement of capacity building to stimulate efficiency and higher corporate performance; and

“Deepening the impact of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.”

Ahmed advised the staff of the scheme to cooperate with him to move the NYSC to higher levels of achievements.

On her part, Uba assured that the management team and the entire Staff will give the new director-general the necessary cooperation to enable him succeed.

“We are conscious of the tasking nature of the NYSC operations. However, our experiences, loyalty and love for the job will always be brought to bear in surmounting challenges as well as ensuring success in all undertakings,” she stated.