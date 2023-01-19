…Sensitize marketers on eNaira payment channel

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A team of officials from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN dispatched to Plateau State on the new Naira sensitization campaign has called on citizens to adhere to the instruction given and ensure they take their old notes to the banks ahead of the January 31st deadline so they don’t lose the money.

The team, led by Musa Jimoh, a CBN Director, Payment System Management Department, after monitoring the Automated Teller Machines, ATMs of banks to ensure they dispense only the new notes, met with traders at the building material market in Jos South local government area of the State to sensitized them on the redesigned notes as well as the deadline for the use of the old notes.

Jimoh stated that the decision of the CBN to redesign the three highest Naira denominations of N1000, N500, and N200 was in the interest of the Nigerian economy and advised members of the public and the traders to accept the old notes, which are “still valid till January, 31st.”

He added, “…. We are here to talk to you about the new naira notes. Don’t reject the old notes, they are valid for now until January, 31st but ensure that you deposit the old notes with your banks. Bring the old notes out from where you kept them and take them to the bank. There is no limit to how much a customer can deposit between now and January 31, 2023. CBN has suspended bank charges on deposits, there will be no extension of time after January, 31st.

“The reason we are here in Jos is to go round bank branches and ensure that the banks are dispensing the new naira notes, to ensure that the banks are pushing out the new notes across the ATMs as that is the only democratic way which you can serve the currency to Nigerians. So far, all machines are dispensing new notes of different denominations. It is very impressive, we hope this continues, the currency redesign is for the good of Nigerians…”

An official of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Grace Tabwasa highlighted that her organization is also sensitizing people at the grassroots to be able to identify the new notes as well as the deadline for the use of the old notes.

The traders who granted audience to the team were engaged in a question and answer session as they were also sensitized on the eNaira payment channel.

The team later paid a visit to the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba.