Emma Ujah Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dispatched its directors on a nationwide New Naira sensitization campaign.

Dr. Abubakar Abdullahi Kure, a CBN Director/ Managing Director of NIRSAL MicroFinance Bank who led the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) team, this morning, took the campaign to the palace of the Ona of Abaji and Chairman, FCT Council of Traditional Rulers, Alh. Adamu Yunusa.

He told the traditional ruler that the apex bank had intensified its awareness campaign efforts “to ensure that people to their cash to the bank. So that people don’t lose their money.”

Dr. Kure said that the decision to redesign the three highest Naira denominations (N1000, N500 andN200 was in the interest of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, top CBN officials were meeting opinion leaders, including traditional and religious leaders throughout the country, who would carry the message to the grassroots.