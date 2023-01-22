Fast-rising Trap hip-hop singer & Songwriter, Abraham Aghogho professionally known as Rich Famous is an indigene of Delta State, a south-south situated state in Nigeria. He was born September 26, 2000 in Delta State.

He started developing an interest for music at an early age and was miming every hip-hop song he had access to.

Rich Famous have constantly improved his musical skills over the years and working to make his dream of becoming a household name in the music industry a reality.

There is no doubt that Rich Famous is taking over the hip-hop scene and putting Nigeria on the map again!