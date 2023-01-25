By Samuel Oyadongha

(Continues from January16, 2023 edition)

On January 16, the second part of this piece on the Bayelsa State new pension law tagged “Contributory Pension Scheme Law 2022”, was published.

This concluding piece, among others, talks about the establishment of state and local governments’ pension boards andthe composition.

Pension Boards

Part II of the Law, read: “there is established for the employees of the State a board for the state service and a board for the Local Government Service to be known respectively as “State Government Pension Board” and “Local Government Pension Board, both to be located in the office of the Governor. Each board shall be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal; sue and be sued in its corporate name; and acquire, hold or dispose of any moveable or immoveable property for the purpose of its functions under this law.”

The objectives of the boards, according to the law, include among others: to regulate, supervise and ensure the effective administration of pension matters in the State and Local Government Service; operate in line with the rules, regulations and directives made by the commission; and with regards to their respective services render on monthly basis, returns and comprehensive list of pensionable staff, existing pensioners, deceased pensioners and their next of kin to the government and the Public Account Committee of the House.

State Pension Board

The law stipulates that the State Pension Board shall consist of- a part time chairman, who must be a person of unquestionable integrity with requisite qualification and experience.

Also, an executive secretary to serve as the chief executive officer saddled with the day to day administration of the board; four full time directors, Clerk of the House, the Chief Registrar of the state Judiciary, representatives of the state civil service commission, office of the Head of service, Ministry of Finance; Justice; office of the state Auditor General; office of Accountant General, Trade Union side of the Joint Employees Negotiating Council, the Nigerian union of Pensioners, state chapter; the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

LG Pension Board

This consist of a part time chairman, who must be a person of impeccable character and possess university degree with ten years cognate experience; an executive the secretary, to serve as chief executive officer responsible for the day to day administration of the board, two full time members as directors of administration/finance and pension matters as well as one representatives each as part time members drawn from the Local Government Service Commission.

Others include the Inspectorate Division of the Ministry in charge of Local Government matters; Ministry of Finance, office of the Auditor General for Local Government; the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, State chapter; the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Local Government chapter; Medical and Health Workers Union.

The chairman and other members of the board other than the ex officio members are to be appointed by the governor in line with the state character requirement, subject to the confirmation of the House.

Gov Diri assures

Assenting to the bill, the governor assured that the Contributory Pension Law would put an end to the long delay and harrowing experience retirees go through before receiving their gratuities and other entitlements.

According to him, “Upon assumption of office, we discovered that some of our elder statesmen that had served our state meritoriously over the period had died without collecting their gratuities, most of them have been owed in arrears to the tune of billions of naira.

“I sat with my team to fashion out a way to pay off these elder statesmen. What we are doing is a policy of government and we thought it needed to be backed by law. That was why we sent an Executive Bill to the House of Assembly to cater for our retirees. Till date, an average of N862.6 million has been expended monthly on pension issues. Also, N7.58billion has been paid as gratuity and death benefits from February 2020 till date.

“However, in spite of these payments made, the huge liability of over N28billion for outstanding gratuity and death benefits from 2007 till date still stands. We will ensure that the over N28billion owed retirees is paid off within my first term in office.”