The streaming service has revealed that the highly anticipated Nigerian movie A Sunday Affair, where lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin fall for the same complicated man, testing their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation to best friends, is coming to the platform this month.

Other titles making their way to the service in February include Before Valentines, The Plan and Dark October.

On the 3rd, viewers can enjoy Before Valentines, following the lives of four hairdressers at a Lagos salon while they face wild dramas in their love lives and their families while preparing for the most romantic day of the year.

Yet, the fun isn’t over on the 3rd of the month. As The Plan, which tells the story of a young widow who asks her two best friends to help hide her late husband’s stolen cache of gold from the authorities, and Dark October, which follows the true life story of four university students in Nigeria who get killed in a mob attack after being accused of theft.

Fans can look forward to the 9th of the month, as the top show You makes a comeback with the first part of its fourth season. This season finds Joe starting anew in London, and vowing to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

Lovers of the reality show Love is Blind can check in with former fiancés, one year after their big decisions to get married or walk away single with Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 coming to the platform on the 10th.

Also on the 10th, viewers can watch Your Place or Mine, where total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week to get a peek into each other’s lives, which could open the door to love.

Netflix plans to also keep fans hooked with Perfect Match with new episodes coming to the platform all the way from February 14 to February 28.

There is something in store for documentary lovers as African Queens: Njinga makes its way to Netflix on the 15th exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens.

Kids aren’t left out of all the fun stuff this month, as season 2 of That Girl Lay Lay comes along on the 23rd of the month, following Lay Lay and her bestie, Sadie, juggling app glitches, high school hijinks, life lessons and more.

There’s never a dull moment with Netflix. This is why viewers can enjoy other local titles like Dinner at My Place, The Griot, Osuofia in London, all streaming on the platform.