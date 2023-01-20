By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

To enhance capacity for efficient disaster coordination, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has concluded arrangements to host an executive International Disaster Management Course for wider Nigeria Emergency Management Stakeholders, scheduled to hold in Abuja from 23rd – 27th January 2023.

The Executive Course is in pursuit of unwavering efforts to strengthen capacities for coordination and management of disasters in Nigeria through appropriate adoption of international best practices in addressing local disaster situations arising from global phenomena.

Thus, NEMA is collaborating with the world-acclaimed Bournemouth University Disaster Management Centre, United Kingdom, to facilitate the course with the participants being drawn from management staff of State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), Heads of NEMA zonal offices and invited participants from identified critical stakeholders in disaster management.

This is coming with the hindsight of the 2022 flood disaster which affected the entire Nigerian federation during which the necessity for a well-coordinated response and sharing of human and material assets proved to be the best panacea for life saving.

In a statement in Abuja, the Director-General of NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed said the objective of the course is to provide the participants, with a unique international brand of disaster management education, training, and simulation exercise that can augment opportunities provided within Nigeria.

Furthermore, he said that the course was holding early in the year to prepare disaster managers ahead for timely management of any likely disaster situation this year and beyond.