By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following approval by the Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib, staff of NEMA North East zonal office led by the Zonal coordinator Muhammad Usman Muhammad Aji have commenced the routine distribution of food items for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in camps, host communities and liberated communities in Borno state.

Flagging of the distribution at Shuwari /Ngwom Host communities yesterday, the Zonal Coordinator said, each benefitting Household is expected to receive a ration consisting of bags of Rice, Beans, Maize, vegetable oil, salt, Tomato paste and seasoning.

According to Muhammad, the gesture was aimed at cushioning the economic hardships faced by victims of insurgents.

“I am glad to be part of the distribution of the monthly food ration to thousands of households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state.

“This followed approval by our Director General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib.

“As we flag- off the programme, each household is expected to receive a ration compromising 10kg of rice, beans, maize, a gallon of vegetable oil, tomato paste and other varieties of condiments.”

The Zonal Coordinator further noted that NEMA has been supporting the efforts of the Borno state Government and other humanitarian partners in catering for the welfare of IDPs in the state through the provision of food items since 2016 through the Federal Government Emergency Food Intervention in the North East.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Abba Isa, and Mrs Yagana Imam thanked NEMA for its sustained support, and prayed Allah (God) restore peace in Borno and the country in general.