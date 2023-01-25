Nelisa

By Biodun Busari

Nelisa Msila is one of the housemates in Africa’s reality TV show BBTitans.

She is spunky and courageous, and the reason for her participation in the show.

As fondly called, Nelisa who was born in 1998 in Durban, South Africa is an aspiring TV personality.

The 25-year-old South African female is a lively young woman who resides in Johannesburg.

Nelisa is a female entrepreneur who was bred in Cape Town and presented herself as a courageous woman in the BBTitans house.