Some of the drugs NDLEA recovered from dealers.

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, said they have in their custody a leper notorious for drug dealing.

The Agency said the leper, Haruna Abdullahi, aged 45, was arrested on Thursday, January 19.

Another suspect, a blind man, 67-year-old Aliyu Adebiyi, was also arrested in Osun state.

He told NDLEA operatives that he collected N6,000 per month to help a drug dealer keep his ‘goods’.

Adebiyi had 234 kilograms of cannabis at his Sokoto village, Owena Ijesa, Atakumosa East LGA, Osun state residence.

Director of Media and Advocacy of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who made this known on Sunday, said: “At the Enugu airport, an Ethiopian Airline male passenger, Eze Christian Ikenna, 42, coming from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was intercepted on arrival at the airport at about 12:30pm on Friday, January 20.

“Similarly, a leper notorious for drug dealing, Haruna Abdullahi, 45, was arrested at Garko, Kano on Thursday 19 January.

“2.2kilograms of cannabis and various quantities of Diazepam and Exol were recovered from him.

“Also, no less than 370kgs of cannabis were recovered from a sawmill at Ilale, Owo in Ondo State, when operatives stormed the industrial plant following credible intelligence.

“In Edo state, 261 kilograms of the illicit substance were seized from a suspect, Uche Monday at Uneme-Osu, Ososo Road in Akoko Edo area of the state with another 74kgs evacuated from a bush at Okpela fertiliser community in Etsako East LGA.”